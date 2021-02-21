Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.48.

PEY stock opened at C$5.72 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$5.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$943.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,148,034.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

