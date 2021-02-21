Peter J. Wilkinson Sells 2,317 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $246.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,247,000 after purchasing an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,333,000 after purchasing an additional 310,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 823.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 229,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after buying an additional 204,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.63.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

