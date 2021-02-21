Perpetual Limited (PPT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.84 on March 26th

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.84 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13.

Perpetual Company Profile

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

