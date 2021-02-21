Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Up 5.5%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.22 and last traded at $52.63. 607,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 814,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $400,625,000 after buying an additional 123,916 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $140,864,000 after buying an additional 135,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,293,000 after buying an additional 54,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,036 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $75,992,000 after buying an additional 190,904 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
