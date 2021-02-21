Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Up 5.5%

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.22 and last traded at $52.63. 607,299 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 814,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,743,492 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $463,888,000 after acquiring an additional 652,983 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $400,625,000 after buying an additional 123,916 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $140,864,000 after buying an additional 135,940 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Performance Food Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,337,607 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $111,293,000 after buying an additional 54,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,036 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $75,992,000 after buying an additional 190,904 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

