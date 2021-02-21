Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,104 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 42,882 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.55% of Performance Food Group worth $34,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 5,591 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFGC stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. 607,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,403. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

