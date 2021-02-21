Peony (PNY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,353.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Peony has traded 109% higher against the US dollar. Peony has a market cap of $1.16 million and $7,353.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00053489 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000110 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 77.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 6,717,401 tokens. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

