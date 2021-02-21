Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $180.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON opened at $139.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.01. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,995.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 163,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $19,987,875.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,266.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,981 shares of company stock valued at $73,279,877. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.