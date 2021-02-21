PegNet (PEG) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,901.00

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $1,901.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 24% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

