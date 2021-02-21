PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of PayPal worth $971,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 185,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,415,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $794,000. Prospect Hill Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $6,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $336.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

