PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 3,844 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 13,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

About PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF)

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

