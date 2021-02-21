Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Sells $44,643.55 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 557 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $44,643.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,593,932.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PATK. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

