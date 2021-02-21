Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $214,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 102.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $55.51.

