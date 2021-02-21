Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $857,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 106.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

