Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $261,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,630,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total transaction of $26,425,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,335.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $220.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. Analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

