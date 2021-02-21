Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.84.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA opened at $217.47 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $341.24. The company has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.82.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

