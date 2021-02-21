ParallelCoin Trading 548% Higher Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 448% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.09 or 0.00007316 BTC on major exchanges. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $1,437.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 548% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.14 or 0.00407646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

