Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Palatin Technologies from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

PTN opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 149.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

