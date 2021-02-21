P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.66

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.66 and traded as high as $59.98. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $59.30, with a volume of 8,626 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. The company has a market cap of $340.03 million, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.33. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director W Scott Davis purchased 1,000 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,186. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

