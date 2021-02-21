Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.87 and last traded at $66.48. 1,957,066 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,335,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.68.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OZON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ozon in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

