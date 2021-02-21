Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

OVV stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.28. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. CIBC upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

