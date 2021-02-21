Ovintiv Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.07.

TSE OVV opened at C$26.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.17. The stock has a market cap of C$7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.28. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.77%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

