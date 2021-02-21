OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.30

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52.
In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $216,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,527.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,985 shares of company stock worth $1,114,103 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIDS)
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
