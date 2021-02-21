OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $56.30

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.52.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $162,225.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,082.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $216,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,527.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,985 shares of company stock worth $1,114,103 over the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 193,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after purchasing an additional 66,244 shares during the period. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.