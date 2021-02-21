ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,789,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 87,313 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 56,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORIC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $34.11. 131,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,949. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

