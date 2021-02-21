Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been given a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ORA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.33 ($15.69).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €9.76 ($11.49) on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.74.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

