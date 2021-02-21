Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Boosted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oracle by 18.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 57.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $198,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $61.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

