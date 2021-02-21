Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report sales of $10.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.00 billion to $10.14 billion. Oracle reported sales of $9.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $40.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.44 billion to $40.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $40.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.85 billion to $42.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 110,124 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $210,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 98,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,905,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,801,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a 200 day moving average of $59.56. Oracle has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.