Oppenheimer Weighs in on Black Knight, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Knight in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKI. Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

BKI opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,689,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,898,000 after buying an additional 1,118,164 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after buying an additional 422,390 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,142,277 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after buying an additional 269,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,251 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

