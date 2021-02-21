OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 10.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 16,807,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,605,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several brokerages have commented on OPK. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $5,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $4,633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

