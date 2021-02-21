OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Down 10.3%

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 16,807,574 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,605,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
Several brokerages have commented on OPK. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29.
In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in OPKO Health by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,628,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,632,000 after buying an additional 1,285,944 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at $5,015,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $4,633,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OPKO Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
