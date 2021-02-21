OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) PT Raised to $8.00 at Barrington Research

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barrington Research from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.32% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.29. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Analysts predict that OPKO Health will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,275,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in OPKO Health by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in OPKO Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OPKO Health by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

