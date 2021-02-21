Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Open Lending LLC, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions. Open Lending LLC, formerly known as Nebula Acquisition Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPRO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Open Lending from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $38.74 on Thursday. Open Lending has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,134,914.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock worth $260,990,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $931,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

