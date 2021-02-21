ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,294,000 after buying an additional 183,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 817,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after buying an additional 175,279 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after buying an additional 184,890 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 781,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after buying an additional 200,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 734,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,367,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OGS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $74.06 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

