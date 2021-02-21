Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.

NYSE:OMC opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.