Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share.
NYSE:OMC opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.68. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $78.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.
Omnicom Group Company Profile
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.
