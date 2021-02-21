Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Olympus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Olympus’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Olympus alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olympus in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OCPNY stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. Olympus has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

Olympus Company Profile

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.