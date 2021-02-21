Old North State Trust LLC Sells 9,485 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Old North State Trust LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 144,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.78.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

