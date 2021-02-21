Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 68,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,481,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 697,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Sunday, November 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.05.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $288.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.41 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.83.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

