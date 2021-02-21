ODEM Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,197.00 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One ODEM token can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ODEM has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and $1,197.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00059755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.00751974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058931 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019016 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,618.60 or 0.04530218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00039120 BTC.

ODEM Token Profile

ODE is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

