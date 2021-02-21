Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ocugen from $1.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.64.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,903,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,073,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 3.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocugen by 676.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372,705 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 103.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 372,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 189,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 169,454 shares during the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.