O3 Mining (OTCMKTS:OQMGF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OQMGF)’s stock price was down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 5,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 12,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Separately, Cormark started coverage on O3 Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

