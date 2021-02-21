Nxt Price Tops $0.0387 on Top Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a market cap of $38.65 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022020 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011860 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001621 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 63.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars.

