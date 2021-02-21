NXM Price Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One NXM token can now be bought for $74.40 or 0.00131271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $455.38 million and approximately $20,620.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.66 or 0.00465179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00067833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00091492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00064007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00077290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.66 or 0.00398132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00026883 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,673,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,399 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

