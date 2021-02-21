NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,232,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 53,450 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $643,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after buying an additional 161,926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after buying an additional 90,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,869,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,553,177,000 after buying an additional 49,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.89.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $597.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $545.74 and a 200-day moving average of $526.08. The company has a market capitalization of $369.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

