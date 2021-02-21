NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to $0.00 at National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

NUVSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVista Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.21.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of NUVSF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.