NULS Price Reaches $0.68 (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001196 BTC on popular exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $67.25 million and approximately $43.17 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.00487927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00069714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00087795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00065217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00077745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.00403572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00027974 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.