Nucleo Capital LTDA. Sells 503,700 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Nucleo Capital LTDA. lessened its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,700 shares during the quarter. StoneCo comprises about 22.6% of Nucleo Capital LTDA.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nucleo Capital LTDA. owned about 0.34% of StoneCo worth $79,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 9.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in StoneCo in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

StoneCo stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.34. The stock had a trading volume of 911,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

