NuBits (USNBT) Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $6.40 million and $22,729.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded 84.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001463 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.66 or 0.00405959 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

