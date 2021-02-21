NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target Raised to $13.00

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its price target upped by Cowen from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DNOW. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get NOW alerts:

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.37 on Thursday. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,897,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936,994 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,590,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,489,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 134,796 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NOW by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NOW by 14,729.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,959,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.