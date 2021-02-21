NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Up 8.2%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) rose 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.18 and last traded at $190.17. Approximately 698,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 600,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.72.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock valued at $44,534,861 over the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $46,463,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 166,273 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

