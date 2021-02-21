NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Price Up 8.2%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) rose 8.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $190.18 and last traded at $190.17. Approximately 698,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 600,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.72.
NVCR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their target price on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 39.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $665,223,000 after buying an additional 1,676,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1,432.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $46,463,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 2,140.2% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 174,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,116,000 after buying an additional 166,273 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NovoCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCR)
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.