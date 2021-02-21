Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.67.

Shares of NVMI opened at $84.65 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $86.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.47 and its 200-day moving average is $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

