NorthRock Partners LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 757,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,264,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,734,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,667,000 after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after purchasing an additional 257,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $134.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.72. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.25 and a 1-year high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

