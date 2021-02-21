NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 202 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 504,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $158.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $159.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.88 and a 200-day moving average of $130.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

